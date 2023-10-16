Missing boy last seen in Elmwood: police

Winnipeg police say they’re concerned about the well-being of a 10-year-old boy reported missing earlier Monday from Elmwood.

Barratt Courchene was last seen in the 500 block of Riverton Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m.

He is five-foot-two with a slim build and has long brown hair. Police say Courchene was last seen wearing a grey Champion shirt with red stripes, blue or black sweatpants, and blue/black shoes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is being asked to call police.