Missing Buck Lake boater found dead: RCMP

The body of a missing elderly boater has been found.

RCMP say the family of the 83-year-old man from Winfield, Alta., has been notified.

Police and the Central Alberta Dive Society found the missing man on Oct. 10, several days after he was reported missing on Buck Lake.

On Oct. 6, the man’s anchored boat was spotted and officials asked the public to keep their eye out for him while launching a search.