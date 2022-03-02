Missing Calgarian, last seen driving on Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen, located
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a Calgary man, last seen Monday evening, was located.
Police officials said 47-year-old Jeffrey Newbury was last seen driving eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen.
Newbury had left Calgary Monday morning in his blue 2009 Chevrolet Equinox and there were concerns for his wellbeing.
On Wednesday afternoon, CPS officials confirmed Newbury had been located.
