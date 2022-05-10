Missing Calgary brothers, last seen in Applewood, found safe
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
The Calgary Police Service says officers have found an 11-year-old boy and his nine-year-old brother who had been missing since Monday.
Ijaz and Youseff Shah were last seen headed to a park in the area of Appleside Close S.E. at around 4 p.m. Monday and had't been heard from since.
Police officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the boys had been located and were safe.
