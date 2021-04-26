Missing Calgary man found dead

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the search for Adam Ankur Sajan has ended after his body was located Monday. Sajan's death is not considered to be criminal in nature.

**Original story appears below**

Missing man located deceased - SAJAN



Adam Ankur SAJAN, 27, was located deceased yesterday.



No further details will be released as his death is not criminal in nature. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Calgary police are asking the public for help to find a man who was last seen leaving his home on the weekend and say he may have travelled to the Ghost Lake or Cowboy Trail areas, west of Calgary.

Police say Adam Ankur Sajan, 27, has not been seen since he left his Panorama Hills home for work on Saturday, April 24.

Sajan did not report for work and has not had contact with family or friends, which police say is out of character for him.

Sajan is described as:

5’7" or 170 cm tall

Black hair

Brown eyes

Slim build

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a silver chain necklace, black glasses, and possibly white runners and a black jacket.

Police say Sajan was driving his white, two-door, Mercedes CLK320, with Alberta licence plate BNF8634, and that he could have headed west of the city to the Ghost Lake or Cowboy Trail area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.