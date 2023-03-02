Missing Calgary man found dead, no foul play suspected

Calgary police say a man who hasn't been seen since early February has been found dead.

Alim Salim Bhanji, 43, went missing from his home in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E. on Feb. 8.

Police issued a plea to the public for information on his whereabouts on Tuesday, shortly after he was believed to have been seen in the Beltline. However, officials now say his body has been found.

His death is not considered to be criminal in nature.

No further information is expected to be released.