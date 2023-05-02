Missing Calgary man last seen in Forest Lawn in March

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a missing man last seen in the community of Forest Lawn in March.

Bradley Lee Wilson, 48, was reported missing on April 18 after his family was unable to locate him.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 22.

"It is out of character for Wilson to not be in contact with his family, and we are concerned for his welfare," police said in a Tuesday news release.

He is described as being 178 cm tall (5'10") and 81.6 kg(180 pounds) with a medium build and blue eyes.

He may be bald or have reddish/brown short hair, but may be wearing a baseball cap. He may also have a goatee.

Wilson has a tattoo of a wizard on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.