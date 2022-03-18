Missing Calgary man, last seen near Mount Royal University, located

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning has been located.

Robert Lake was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day on Richardson Road S.W., in the community of Lincoln Park, just west of the Mount Royal University campus.

On Friday morning, police announced Lake had been found and was safe.

