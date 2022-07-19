Missing Calgary man last seen near Olympia Motel: police
Calgary police are looking for help locating a missing man last seen in the community of Montgomery.
Police say the family of Glen David Lamarsh, 46, haven't seen or heard from him since July 13, when he left his home in the 200 block of Silver Mead Crescent N.W.
Since then, police say Lamarsh was seen near the Olympia Motel and Lodge in the 5000 block of 16th Avenue N.W. on July 16, but that is the last time he was spotted.
"Police and his family are concerned for his welfare," said a Tuesday release.
Lamarsh is described as being 170 centimetres tall (5’7’’), weighing approximately 81 kilograms (178 pounds) and having short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
-
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of OntarioA large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first timeIn May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
Heat warning and special weather statement for London-MiddlesexHot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.
-
Heat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capitalHeat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capital
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-EssexThe heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Motorcylist dies in collision in VaughanA motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know aboutCTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
-
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First NationOPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-