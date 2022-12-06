Missing Calgary man may become violent when confused, public warned not to approach

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a young man reported missing on Sunday.

Justin Gilles, 21, suffers from a medical condition and is without his medication.

"It is believed he is not appropriately dressed for the weather and his family and officers are concerned for his well-being," police said in a Monday news release.

"He may also become violent when confused, so we ask that people refrain from approaching Justin directly and notify police immediately."

Gilles is described as being 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall and approximately 113 kilograms (250 pounds) with blue eyes and short brown hair.

Originally, police said Gilles was last seen near Chinook Centre at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, at which time he was wearing a green vest, a blue and black plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

However, in a Monday afternoon update, police confirmed Gilles had since been spotted taking a bus downtown while wearing camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, black winter boots and a blue winter coat.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.