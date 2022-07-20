Missing Calgary man Mike Langois last seen in Rundle: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing man last seen in the community of Rundle earlier this month.

Police say Mike St. Laurent Langois was last seen leaving the 200 block of Rundlewood Close N.E. on Saturday, July 9. He was later reported missing by his family.

Langois is described as 173 centimetres tall (5’8”) and weighing approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with a medium build, short light brown hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, Langlois was wearing a red and white striped top, jeans and baseball hat.

It is believed he may be driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Cruz with Quebec Licence Plate N10 WSJ.

Anyone with information on Langois' whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.