Missing Calgary senior could be traveling in southern Alberta: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing senior who might be traveling in southern Alberta.

William Alan Rayton, 74, was reported missing on Saturday after he left his residence in northeast Calgary and failed to return home.

"Through a review of Rayton’s financial transaction history, investigators believe that (he) may be travelling in the Lethbridge or Cardston area," said police in a Tuesday news release.

Police say Rayton suffers from a medical condition and "may appear confused or disoriented."

He is described as 188 centimetres tall (6'2"), 77 kilograms (170 pounds) with a slim build, balding with grey hair and a goatee.

He often wears sweatpants, black Velcro runners and a black "Texas" baseball cap.

He is believed to be driving a blue Ford F150 with tinted rear windows and Alberta licence plate CMH 0453.

Anyone with information on Rayton's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.