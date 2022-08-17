iHeartRadio

Missing Calgary senior safely located

Thuan Nguyen, 82, missing since Aug. 14, was safely located Wednesday, August 17

An 82-year-old Calgary woman  missing for four days has been safely located.

Calgary Police Service officials said Thuan Nguyen who was last seen leaving her home in the southeast community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday morning, was discovered Wednesday thanks to information from the public and assistance they received from the media.

12