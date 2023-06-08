Missing Calgary teen last seen in Woodbine

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teenage girl last seen in Woodbine last month.

Denhaize Phirez Ear-Rabbit, 17, was last seen in the southwest community on Friday, May 12.

Police say there's nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, and it's not uncommon for Denhaize to go extended periods of time without communicating with her family.

Despite this, her family is growing worried that they've been unable to locate her and are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as 160 centimetres tall (5'3") and 84 kilograms (185 pounds) with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about Ear-Rabbit's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.