Missing Calgary teens found safe, police say

The Calgary Police Service says two teenage sisters who were reported missing on Sunday have been found safe.

CPS officials say the girls were last seen leaving their home at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Their disappearance was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, police say the girls had been found.

