Missing Calgary woman found safe: police
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police say a woman reported missing last night has been found safe.
Investigators said Wednesday that friends and family of Stacy Dawn Molleken, 40, hadn't been able to get a hold of her.
She was last seen leaving her residence at about 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Her family then reported her missing at 8 p.m.
By 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday police said Molleken was safe.
"As this matter is not criminal in nature, no further details will be release," police said in a news release.
