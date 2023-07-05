Missing Calgary woman last seen in Rosscarrock, say police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman not heard from since early last month.
Tanya Jeanne White, 41, was last seen in the southwest community of Rosscarrock on June 9.
Police say while its common for White to go short periods of time without communicating with her family, and while there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, they're concerned for her well-being.
White is known to frequent the downtown area, including the neighbourhoods of Sunalta and Bankview.
She is described as 5'2" tall and approximately 135 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about White's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
