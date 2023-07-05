Missing Calgary woman spotted in Langley, B.C.
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Mounties out of Langley, B.C., say a missing Calgary woman has popped up on CCTV at a local store.
Laurie Fried was reported missing on June 19.
She has been out of touch with her family, the Langley RCMP said Wednesday evening in a release to media, which is not typical behaviour for the 66-year-old.
The last time she was seen was July 1, at a store in Langley, a city in the Metro Vancouver Regional District.
Fried is described as 5'3" and 200 pounds, hazel-eyed and brown-haired.
She could be driving a white 2015 Honda Civic with an Alberta plate (BSC7066).
If you see her, in either city or elsewhere, you can contact local police directly or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
