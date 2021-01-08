Humane society officials are reminding the public about the importance of microchipping their pets after a missing cat was reunited with its owner after almost 10 years.

Cuddly was three years old when he went missing nearly a decade ago. The feline was found alone in a Woolwich Township field last week and was brought into the Kitchener-Waterloo Stratford-Perth Humane Society.

Officials said they detected a microchip and tried to contact the owner, but the main contact numbers that were registered weren’t valid.

“Luckily we were able to contact the owner through the emergency contact information,” a spokesperson for the humane society said in an email.

The cat’s owner, Julie, then got in touch with the microchip company before coming to get Cuddly and made a vet appointment.

The medical notes said that the cat had a large mass in its abdomen, abrasions on its face, sores on its paws, a likely upper respiratory infection, suspected ear mites and minor dental concerns.

Despite his health issues, an email from the spokersperson contained a photo with the file name "Cat was purring."

Animal Control Manager Amanda Hawkins said that last year there were 1,271 strays brought into the humane society, but only 281 were reclaimed by their owners.Officials said that it's likely that many more pets would have been reunited with their families if more of them had microchips.

Microchipping can be done at the humane society for $30. During the provincial COVID-19 lockdown, pet owners are asked to call in to make an appointment.