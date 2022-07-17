Missing Central Saanich man found dead, RCMP and coroner investigating

A 41-year-old man missing since the early morning hours of July 8 has been found deceased, according to police and family members.

Nathaniel Watters was last seen alive around 4:30 a.m. in the Keating area of Central Saanich, but his last known whereabouts was north of Fairy Lake on a forest service road in Port Renfrew.

Police described the missing man as "high-risk," and friends and family started an online fundraiser with the goal of hiring a helicopter to aid in the search. As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had more than doubled its goal of $12,000.

According to a statement from the family on Sunday, Watters' body was found in the Nitinat Lake area Saturday evening.

"Thank you all so much for sharing Nathaniel’s information and searching for him throughout this week," reads the family's statement, which was shared on social media by a friend.

"It was incredible and heartwarming to see so many people spend so much of their time to help us find him. Having such a strong community around us makes this very difficult time a bit easier. Please let others know that the search has concluded and remove any posters you may see in the community."

The Central Saanich Police Service confirmed Watters' death in its own post on social media, saying Lake Cowichan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are now investigating the case.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Watters' family and friends," the CSPS said.