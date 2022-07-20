Missing Chatham youth sought by police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's assistance finding a missing 16-year-old youth.
Austin was last seen in Chatham on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'11", 195lbs, with dark hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and orange Baltimore Orioles old baseball jacket, green baggy-fitting camouflage pants, a black snapback hat, and white Nike shoes with no laces. Sometimes he wears a chain and dog tags around his neck.
His family and the police have concerns for his well-being.
Residents are being asked to contact police immediately at 519-352-1234 if they've seen Austin or know his whereabouts.
-
Toddler, mom 'struck' by suspect running through Chinatown: Vancouver policeVancouver police are investigating an incident where a toddler and their mom were knocked over by a suspect who was running away from officers.
-
Science North names new CEOAshley Larose is the new CEO of Science North, the science centre announced Wednesday.
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-oldCOVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting WednesdayA government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Tree falls near children's playground in Langford parkFor the second time in about a month, a tree has fallen in Goldstream Provincial Park, close to where people were standing.
-
20% of calls to B.C.'s overloaded 911 dispatchers believed to be accidental, pocket dialsA fifth of the calls made to B.C.'s 911 dispatchers are believed to be accidental, putting further strain on an already over-burdened system, the agency that runs the call centres says.
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay moreOwners of property they don't rent out or live in are about to pay more for residences in six parts of British Columbia.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's Lego love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquartersAn Edmonton couple spent their first date building Lego together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.