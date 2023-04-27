iHeartRadio

Massive police effort to find missing child in Barrie ends with her safe return


The Ontario Provincial Police Aviation team searches an area over the south end of Barrie, Ont., on Wed., April 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Mike Adamo)

A massive police search got underway Wednesday evening in Barrie for a missing child.

Officers from Barrie, South Simcoe, and Nottawasaga OPP joined the search for the missing 12-year-old, including the OPP helicopter.

Barrie police called the situation a "major undertaking."

Residents joined the hunt on Essa Road in the city's south end.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police said the young girl had been found "in good health."

They said she had walked a fair distance but had since been returned to her family.

12