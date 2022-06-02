iHeartRadio

Missing child found safe and sound in Ottawa

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a missing five-year-old boy has been found safe and sound.

The boy was reported missing in the east end Thursday afternoon.

Police say the boy was located just before 7 p.m. and reunited with his mother.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the child's name and photo from our story and social media posts.

 

