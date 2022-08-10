iHeartRadio

Missing children, parent found unharmed: Regina police

A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.

Three missing young children, including an infant, have been located unharmed, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The children, ages eight, seven and nine months, were believed to be with their 30-year-old non-custodial mother.

RPS said the mother is unable to provide adequate care for the children which raised concerns for their wellbeing.

