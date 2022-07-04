iHeartRadio

Missing Comox Valley boy returns home: RCMP

An RCMP shoulder patch. (File photo)

A missing 13-year-old boy from the Mid-Island has returned home, according to Comox Valley RCMP.

On Monday morning, police said they were searching for the missing youth, who was last seen on Canada Day.

By Monday afternoon, Mounties said the 13-year-old had "returned home."

