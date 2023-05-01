iHeartRadio

Missing Comox Valley woman found: RCMP


The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The Comox Valley RCMP say a woman who was reported missing last week has been found safe.

The 40-year-old woman was reported missing on April 27, and was possibly heading to Victoria, police said at the time.

On Tuesday, Mounties said the missing woman had been "located, and she is safe and sound."

"Thanks to the media and public for your assistance," said the Comox Valley RCMP.

