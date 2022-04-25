Missing Edmonton senior found safe and unharmed
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 76-year-old Edmonton man who was reported missing on Monday night has been found safe.
Police put out a request to locate Gerard Ganon after reports that he had not been seen since Sunday.
On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that Ganon had been located.
They are thanking the public for their help in the matter.
