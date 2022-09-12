iHeartRadio

Missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Calgary found safe

Calgary police say a 20-year-old Edmonton woman and her two-year-old daughter have been found safe after being reported missing. 

The pair travelled to Calgary a week ago in preparation for the mother's post-secondary classes, which were about to begin.

Police released a photo of the mother and her daughter on Monday morning, saying family had not heard from them in over a week.

On Monday afternoon, Calgary police released an update saying the pair had been found.

