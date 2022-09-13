iHeartRadio

Missing elderly man found dead: N.B. RCMP

Normand Mallais, who was reported missing from Kedgwick, N.B., is shown in this photo from the RCMP.

An elderly man reported missing from Kedgwick, N.B., has been found dead.

Police said Monday that they were looking for 91-year-old Normand Mallais, who was last seen leaving a business on Notre Dame Street in Kedgwick on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Tuesday that the missing man was found dead off a walking trail near Saint-Camille Street, in Kedgwick.

Police do not believe criminality to be a factor in his death.

An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the cause of death. 

