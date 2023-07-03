Missing elderly man located: London police

London police say a previously reported missing man has been located.

Robert Richardson, 89, has been found and is safe.

“We would like to thank the public for sharing the information,” said a news release from police.

Robert reported missing on Monday, after he was last seen at 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Baseline Road West and Wharncliffe Road South.

Family and police were concerned for his welfare.

