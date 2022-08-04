Missing elderly man found safe: Toronto police

Toronto police have confirmed a 96-year-old man who was reported missing and may have been on his way to Windsor, Ont. was found on Friday.

According to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations, 96-year-old Michael Domoni was last seen on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m., in the area of Bloor Street West and Keele Street.

Toronto police believe Domoni may have taken a VIA Rail train to Windsor, Ont.

Police say Domoni was found Friday morning.

