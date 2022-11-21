Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba

A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.

The incident began on Nov. 13 at 9:15 p.m., when RCMP received a report that a 70-year-old man went ice fishing near Fairford in the morning and never returned home.

Police said the man’s pickup truck was found near Cook Road, west of Highway 6, in Fairford, which is where a group of people began to search for him.

The group went by snowmobile out onto the lake, and after a short ride, saw footwear protruding from the ice.

Due to the thinning ice, the group began to walk and found the man’s body.

Police continue to investigate and said they don’t suspect criminality in this death.