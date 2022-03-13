Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.

A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.

Crews had been dispatched to look for the man after he fell out of a life raft during a transfer from the fishing vessel MuckTown Girl following mechanical issues Saturday night.

According to a Tweet from JRCC, the man was spotted by crew members aboard the CH149 Cormorant.

The condition of the fisherman has not been disclosed however, members of the JRCC say they have been transported to receive medical attention in Sydney.

Four crew members from the vessel were successfully transferred prior to the mishap.

Members on the vessel said it started taking too much water, leading them to abandon the boat and transfer to a life raft.

JRCC says all members of the fishing vessel were wearing immersion suits.

In a tweet Sunday, JRCC says they received a request for a tow as the vessel had experienced mechanical issues Saturday night.

According to the search and rescue team, there had been a failure in towing arrangements Saturday evening and the vessel went adrift overnight Saturday.