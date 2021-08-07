iHeartRadio

Missing five-year-old boy from North Gower safely located

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a five-year-old boy who had gone missing in the North Gower area has been safely located.

Police reported the boy missing Saturday afternoon but said a short time later that he had been found and is safe.

Since the boy has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article. 

