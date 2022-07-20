Missing Georgina woman last seen in Barrie two weeks ago
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police hope to find a Georgina woman who hasn't had contact with her family or returned home since April.
York Regional Police say Melissa Gill was last seen on July 6 in the Barrie area but hasn't had contact with her family in months.
The 32-year-old woman has ties to the Bradford and Toronto areas, but police say she could have travelled elsewhere.
Gill is four feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, long, straight black hair, hazel eyes and glasses.
Investigators and her family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7341, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
