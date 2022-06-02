Missing girl, 14, last seen Wednesday

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alora Phillips was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Pleasant Park Road. Police and her family are concerned for her health and wellbeing.

Alora is described as Indigenous, 4-foot-10 (148 cm), 90 lbs (41 kg), with chin level brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white and yellow on the sleeves and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.