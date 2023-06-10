Missing girl found safe by Barrie police
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Barrie police have ended its search for a missing girl.
On Saturday, officers tweeted out they were searching for the girl who went missing on Friday.
After two days, police say she was located and brought home safely.
