Missing girl from Thompson could be in Winnipeg: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing teenage girl from Thompson, and say she could possibly be in Winnipeg.
Vera Lynn Flett, 14, was reported missing to Thompson RCMP on Sept. 23. She was last seen in the community on Sept. 22.
RCMP said Mounties and the Bear Clan Patrol are searching for her, and she is now believed to be in Winnipeg.
Flett is five-foot-six, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to RCMP at 204-677-6909.
