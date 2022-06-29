iHeartRadio

Missing girl last seen in Assiniboine Park found: police

Winnipeg police say a missing girl who has specialized medical needs has been found.

On Wednesday evening, Winnipeg police said the girl, who had last been seen at the Assiniboine Park Pavilion earlier in the afternoon, had been found.

CTV News has removed her photo and any identifying details as she is a minor.

Winnipeg police thanked the public for their care and attention.

