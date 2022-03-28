iHeartRadio

Missing girl located safe

The sign outside Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing after school Monday is safe and sound.

The girl had last been seen on her school bus and family were concerned for her wellbeing, but police said Monday evening she had been found.

CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article now that she has been located.

