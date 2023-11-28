iHeartRadio

Missing girl located safe and sound


The sign outside Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 10-year-old girl has been located safe and sound after being reported missing.

Police reported the girl missing Tuesday afternoon.

In an update early Tuesday evening, police said she had been located.

The 10-year-old female has been located safe and sound. Thank you to all our community members for your assistance.

— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) November 29, 2023

Since she has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article. 

