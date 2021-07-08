Missing girl located safe by Calgary Police

Police say a girl, who went missing from her Calgary home early Thursday, has been found safe.

Officials issued the alert for the girl at about 10 a.m. and, about two hours later, she was located.

There are no details about where she was found.

Police did not activate an Amber Alert because there was nothing to indicate foul play was involved.

Calgary police say they issue alerts such as these to assist with their partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Officials thank the media and public for their assistance in locating her.