Missing Guelph teen found safe, police say
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police say a missing 13-year-old girl from Guelph has been found safe.
The Guelph Police Service announced the teen, who was last seen leaving her residence between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday has been safely located, and thanked the public for their assistance.
The 13-year-old reported missing last night has been located and is safe. We thank the public for its assistance. #Guelph #PrideServiceTrust -st pic.twitter.com/GY0BTCwfY5— Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) November 28, 2021
-
Proof of vaccination required to visit seven Ottawa-Gatineau museums starting Dec. 1Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, guests ages 12 and older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit national museums in Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
Ottawa public school board looking to move Grade 7-8 students out of overcrowded four-year-old schoolOttawa's public school board is looking to send Grade 7 and 8 students at Vimy Ridge Public School in Findlay Creek to another school 10 kilometres away due to overcrowding at the four-year-old school.
-
Man stabbed at playground, sent to hospitalA man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday afternoon at a school playground.
-
Edmonton Christmas Market wraps up first weekendThe annual Edmonton Christmas Market had a busy opening weekend as Edmontonians had the chance to shop local.
-
-
'It's very jolly': Spreading cheer with Kingsway holiday paradeEdmontonians were treated to music, dance and candy at the Kingsway District Association’s holiday parade.
-
Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs missed chance for Olympic curling berthThe Battle of the Brads took place Sunday night with Sault Ste. Marie’s Brad Jacobs loosing 4-3 in the 10th end.
-
Toronto police warn of suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in Deer ParkToronto police are warning the public about a suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in the city's Deer Park neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Flood warnings issued for 3 rivers in B.C. InteriorThe B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood warnings for three rivers in the province's Interior near the already-flood-damaged City of Merritt.