Missing Guelph teen found safe, police say

Police say a missing 13-year-old girl from Guelph has been found safe.

The Guelph Police Service announced the teen, who was last seen leaving her residence between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday has been safely located, and thanked the public for their assistance.

