Missing Hanover Ont. woman found safe: police

Mary Lindsay who went missing on Thursday July 15 has been found says Hanover Police.

64-year-old Lindsay was reported missing from Choices Senior's Retirement Home located at 362 12th Street in the Town of Hanover, police said Saturday.

She was found in good health in the village of Lucknow police say.

HPS - Missing Person Investigation UPDATE. Our missing person has been located safe. She is under the care of her medical team & her family. Our social media followers & our media partners played a significant role in helping us bring this woman home. Thank-you for your help. pic.twitter.com/lqRKj3jiPr