Missing Hawkesbury man located

Ontario Provincial Police say a Hawkesbury man who had been missing since January, and who may have attended the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa, has been found.

The man had last been seen Jan. 10 in Hawkesbury, but police said in a news release Wednesday there were unconfirmed reports he had been seen at the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Less than an hour after sending their release, OPP sent a second news release to say the man had been located. He is safe and sound.

Since he has now been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.