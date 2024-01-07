Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP

A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.

The sole occupant of the aircraft died in the crash, according to the Revelstoke RCMP.

Crews had been searching for the helicopter after it was reported missing on Friday.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria told CTV News an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area around 8:40 p.m. that day.

Around the same time, the Air Force's Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter about 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, the JRCC said.

In their own statement Saturday, Revelstoke RCMP said they were advised "shortly before 7 p.m." Friday that a helicopter travelling from Calgary had "potentially crashed."

A helicopter and plane tasked with the search were grounded due to weather on Saturday, while police and search and rescue crews conducted a ground search in the national park.

Police said they are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.