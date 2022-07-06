iHeartRadio

Missing high-risk girl found safe: VicPD

The Victoria Police Department headquarters is shown: April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)

Victoria police say a missing high-risk youth was found safe on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, police said they were searching for the missing 16-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man who may have been accompanying her or have information on her whereabouts.

Just after 5 p.m., police said that the missing teen had been located safe.

"Thank you for sharing her info," said police in a social media post.

