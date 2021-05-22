Missing hiker found dead on steep terrain of Vancouver's north shore

Volunteers from North Shore Rescue who went looking for a hiker missing on Mount Fromme since Friday located his deceased body on Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, the 50-year-old man was a North Vancouver resident and search volunteers said he was an experienced hiker.

He was heading up the mountain on steep terrain from Kennedy Falls with a hiking partner when the two separated.

The man’s hiking partner alerted police in the evening when the man did not return as scheduled.

Volunteer teams on the ground searched well into Friday night, with some not returning to base until after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities was also used in the search.

Teams set out on the ground again at first light Saturday, and found the missing man’s body around 10:30 a.m.

“At this point in time this is now a coroner’s investigation,” said North Vancouver RCMP Insp. Andy LeClair. “Obviously, a tragic end to a search with great effort put in by North Shore Rescue.”

LeClair said that nothing about the man’s death points to foul play.



In a post to Facebook, North Shore Rescue described the terrain where the hiker's body was found.

"This area is densely forested making searching from the air challenging, as well ground crews are having to bushwhack through thick brush in steep terrain. There is no flagged trail or established route in this area," it reads.

Rescue crews received several other calls to help people injured in the wilderness on Saturday, including a hiker near Eagle Bluffs, a hiker who fell near Mt. Brunswick and a mountain biker on Seymour. Firefighters from the District of North Vancouver, who are trained in backcountry rescues, were able to take care of the mountain biker without assistance from North Shore Rescue, allowing that crew to focus on the injured hikers.

Rescue volunteers encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, but took the opportunity to remind them to do it as safely as possible.

“If you’re going to an area where you’re uncertain about the terrain, look at photos, look at maps, look at Google Earth,” said North Shore Rescue search manager Stan Sovdat. “Stay together. Do things with friends and companions, have a time frame, have a turn around time, and don’t take unnecessary risks.”

