Missing hiker last seen in Manning Park found dead, Vancouver police say

A hiker who was missing for several days has been found dead after a multi-agency search in a large provincial park.

Vancouver police first issued a notice about 52-year-old Andriy Fendrikov on Tuesday, saying he was last seen on Sept. 10 and was reported missing after he didn't show up to work.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the hiker's body had been found near Snass Mountain.

“This is a tragic ending, and certainly not the outcome we had hoped for,” said Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in a news release.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Andriy Fendrikov, and we’re thankful to everyone who assisted in the search.”

Vancouver police led the investigation because Fendrikov, at the time of his disappearance, had last been seen in Vancouver.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, police said they were intensifying their search after learning he was likely hiking in Manning Park. At first, police thought he may be in the Elaho Valley near Squamish.

About 11 months ago, another hiker went missing in the nearly 84,000-hectare park. Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing after he didn't show up at a Thanksgiving dinner party after his hike. His parents said his remains were found about nine months later.