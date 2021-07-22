Missing Indigenous woman found dead: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Alex Antoneshyn
Mounties are investigating an Indigenous woman's death in central Alberta.
The body of 41-year-old Crystal Whitford was found on the O'Chiese First Nation the morning of July 21.
She was last seen three days earlier on July 18, walking around 6 p.m. on a path in the woods near her home on the First Nation.
Rocky Mountain House RCMP, search and rescue teams and O'Chiese fire department did not find her during a search.
Investigators did not say how the woman died, but that they are asking anyone who saw Whitford or has information about her death to contact them at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
O'Chiese First Nation is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.
